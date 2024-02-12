Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

I-75 reopens Sunday night, more than 48 hours after plane crash

This time-lapse captured the work to reopen I-75 SB more than 48 hours after a plane crash killed 2. 3 more survived. The private jet suffered engine failure and could not make it to the Naples Airport, so the pilots attempted an emergency landing on the interstate.
Collier Naples I-75 plane removal Sunday
Posted at 9:35 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-11 21:35:01-05

NAPLES, Fla. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the southbound lanes of I-75 were back open near Napes.

At the time of this report, it's been more than 48 hours since a private jet attempted an emergency landing and crashed in the southbound lanes around mile marker 105 north of Naples.

Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of work still to be done at the crash scene. An FDOT spokesperson said investigators were still working to load and transport the fuselage, as well as clean up fuel.

Engineers also had to examine the roadway to determine whether it was safe for traffic.

Latest video shows survivors fleeing the wreckage of the I-75 plane crash

Five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger aircraft out of Columbus, Ohio, when it suffered engine failure, and the pilots determined they could not reach the Naples Airport Friday afternoon. Both pilots did not survive. However, three others on board did.

"We know our father died a hero": I-75 plane crash pilots, survivors ID'ed

'A passion for flying:' Family of Naples pilot describes him as dedicated to his work

It will be at least 30 days before the National Transportation Safety Board can release a preliminary report of what happened. But we spoke to other qualified pilots about what may have caused the engines to fail.

TEAM COVERAGE: Pilot discusses engine failure reported in I-75 plane crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.