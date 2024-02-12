I-75 reopens Sunday night, more than 48 hours after plane crash

NAPLES, Fla. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the southbound lanes of I-75 were back open near Napes.

At the time of this report, it's been more than 48 hours since a private jet attempted an emergency landing and crashed in the southbound lanes around mile marker 105 north of Naples.

Sunday afternoon, there was a lot of work still to be done at the crash scene. An FDOT spokesperson said investigators were still working to load and transport the fuselage, as well as clean up fuel.

State Troopers & Emergency Crews continue to clean up the plane crash scene on SB I75 MM 106!



Reminder for all NB I75 Traffic, stopping on I75 is NOT permitted unless a vehicle is disabled or to render aid in an emergency! Citations are being issued to non compliant motorists! pic.twitter.com/wwCW1lhjYI — FHP Southwest Florida (@FHPSWFL) February 10, 2024

Engineers also had to examine the roadway to determine whether it was safe for traffic.

Five people were on board the Bombardier Challenger aircraft out of Columbus, Ohio, when it suffered engine failure, and the pilots determined they could not reach the Naples Airport Friday afternoon. Both pilots did not survive. However, three others on board did.

It will be at least 30 days before the National Transportation Safety Board can release a preliminary report of what happened. But we spoke to other qualified pilots about what may have caused the engines to fail.

