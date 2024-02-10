Watch Now
TEAM COVERAGE: Latest video shows survivors fleeing wreckage in I-75 plane crash

Three people survived the crash, two were killed
Video shows survivors running from wreckage of I 75 plane crash
Posted at 12:22 PM, Feb 10, 2024
NAPLES, Fla — New video shows the first moments after a plane crashed onto Interstate 75 Friday in Collier County. Kyle Cavaliere took the video, as he rushed toward the burning plane.

I 75 Plane crash survivors running from wreckage

Three of the five people inside the plane survived. In the video, you can hear them tell Cavaliere that they think the pilots are still inside.

Those pilots told air traffic control, minutes earlier, that both engines on the jet had failed and they would have to make an emergency landing. The plane crashed near the Golden Gate Parkway exit.

Cavaliere also took video as he drove up to the crash site, just seconds after impact.

I 75 Plane crash, moments after impact

Saturday morning Florida Highway Patrol released new information about the people who were injured.

Troopers say the 48-year-old man who was driving this heavily damaged Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck had only minor injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

Pickup truck damaged in I 75 plane crash
Pickup truck damaged in I 75 plane crash

An SUV was also hit in the crash. FHP says the three women inside were not injured.

Northbound lanes of the interstate are back open, but the southbound lanes at the Golden Gate Parkway exit are closed. FHP says they will remain closed while the investigation and clean up continues.

The NTSB is asking that anyone who has video of the plane before it crashed, to email it to witness@ntsb.gov

