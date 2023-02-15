Floridian among shooting victims at Michigan State University

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Fox 4 has confirmed, one of the victims shot at Michigan State University on Monday is from right here in Southwest Florida.

The sister of Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez tells us she is one of the five people who was shot and critically injured.

Right now, she's in the hospital.

Huapilla-Perez is on Collier County Schools website for the commencement of Immokalee High School's Class of 2020.

Her sister, Selena Huapilla-Perez, says Guadalupe is now a junior at Michigan State University majoring in Hospitality Business.

On Monday evening, Investigators say a 43-year-old man walked onto the MSU campus and opened fire in two locations, killing three students and injuring five others, including Huapilla-Perez.

Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes talked with Ed Tille, MSU's Director of Multicultural Business Affairs, and says he knows Guadalupe Huapilla-Perez and he and the Spartan family are praying she pulls through.

We reached out to her family and there is a gofundme page set up for her recovery and the family travel expenses.

Her sister writes on the page, doctors tell us that even in improving conditions, the process for a full recovery will take months of care and rehabilitation.