Florida toddler battling cancer in need of extremely rare blood, worldwide search underway

A worldwide search is underway to find some of the rarest blood in the world to help a 2-year-old Florida girl battling cancer.

Zainab, 2, is a Miami-area girl, battling Neuroblastoma. She will need blood transfusions for the foreseeable future, according to OneBlood.

Donors must be exclusively Pakistani, Indian or Iranian descent. The birth parents of the donor must be 100% Pakistani, Indian or Iranian and their blood type has to be type "O" or "A."

Zainab's blood is missing a common antigen that most people carry on their red blood cells. The antigen is called "Indian B" (Inb). The donor must also be missing the Indian B antigen, or the little girl's body will reject the blood.

Are you a match?

Find out how you can help.