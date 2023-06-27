Florida street race ends with pedestrian hit, car flipped

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County resident has been arrested and charged after deputies said they were caught street racing, fled the scene, hit a pedestrian and flipped their car.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said they arrested six people for street racing on Sunday night in the Target parking lot of San Carlos Boulevard.

LCSO said when they went to stop the racing, Mateo Gonzalez hit someone walking in the parking lot while trying to get away.

LCSO captured the attempted escape on surveillance video, and you can see Gonzalez hit the median and flip his car over.

LCSO said Gonzalez is now facing charges of street racing, fleeing & eluding, and reckless driving.

Five others were also arrested, and all six individuals are out on bond.