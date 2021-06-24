Florida building collapse updates: At least 1 dead; boy pulled from rubble alive

At least one person is dead after a multi-story building partially collapsed in southern Florida's Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The building, which is located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, appears to be a 12-floor condo building, according to online real estate listings. Surfside is about six miles north of Miami Beach.

WPLG

A massive search and rescue operation was underway before dawn, as crews carefully checked the wreckage and remaining structure for survivors. Footage from the scene showed firefighters pulling a boy from the rubble alive and rescuing other people from balconies.

MIRACLE RESCUE: Firefighters pull boy from rubble alive after multi-story building partially collapses near Miami Beach.



A huge search and rescue effort is ongoing. https://t.co/eOl265Wngw pic.twitter.com/A62e5ka58v — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2021

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which confirmed the death of at least one person, said it has sent more than 80 units to the scene. Multiple police and fire departments from across Miami-Dade County have been deployed to assist, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Witnesses told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG that more people are still trapped inside the building.

Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, about 8 miles northwest of Surfside, has received three patients from the scene so far. Two have critical injuries while the third is in fair condition, a hospital spokesperson told ABC News.

People in neighboring buildings have been evacuated to a nearby recreational center, one witness told ABC News.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available. It was unknown what caused the collapse and if there were any casualties.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.