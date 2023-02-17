Watch Now
FDLE searching for 8-month-old baby

Posted at 9:05 PM, Feb 16, 2023
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday night, an Amber Alert was issued for an 8-month-old Florida girl.

Paradise Levy is being searched by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Paradise was last seen in Orange Park on the 1300 block of Stonehill Lane. She was last seen with a diaper on.

According to the FDLE, the 8-month-old may be with her father, Terry Levy, who was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt.

They could be in an unknown vehicle with another male.

Anybody with information on Paradise's location is asked to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512 or 911.

