Disney World offering Florida residents limited-time park deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — For a limited time, Walt Disney World is offering Florida residents three day passes for $159, that can be used at any one of their four parks, according to the official website.

The promotion, "Florida Resident Discover Disney Tickets” are valid to use from now until June 24, 2018. The tickets do not have to be used consecutively. You are able to purchase the tickets until June 20, 2018, the website states. In order to purchase tickets through the deal, you must be a Florida resident with a Florida billing address. This is required at checkout. Adults are required to show proof of residency at the park’s entrance.

The deal also allows Florida residents to add a 4th day of fun for just $20 more a person, plus tax.

The ticket will gain you access to any one of Disney’s four theme parks per day: Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You are only allowed to visit one theme park on the same day with this ticket promotion unless you choose to add the Park Hopper Option or Park Hopper Plus Option at an additional cost.

