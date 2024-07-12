DEVELOPING: FAMU President Larry Robinson announces plans to step down

Florida A&M University's President, Dr. Larry Robinson, said he will step down as president.

The date of his departure has yet to be determined.

Read the letter from Dr. Robinson regarding this decision below.

LETTER FROM DR. ROBINSON:

Dear FAMUly and Friends:

Today is a moment of profound significance in my life and my journey at our beloved Florida A&M

University (FAMU). I have made the decision to step down from the presidency at this great institution. As you can imagine, this decision comes with many emotions - pride, joy, gratitude, some sadness, of course, but at the same time, hope and anticipation. That hope is not just about what lies ahead for me and my family, but also what is next for the No. 1 public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the nation. That achievement was made possible by the strategic guidance provided by the Board of Trustees, and the work of so many - our dedicated faculty, staff, administrators, students, alumni and friends. My gratitude runs deep to all of you as it does to my chief partner in life, work and love - the amazing Sharon Robinson who keeps me grounded and humble every day.

The chance to serve our students, the state of Florida, and our nation in this unique role has me more convinced than ever of the transformative power of education. These past few years have only strengthened my core belief in the unique power of HBCUs to shape lives and nurture critical talent that serve our families and communities. To play even a small part in this is the privilege of a lifetime.

Rattlers, you are truly remarkable, and I personally thank each and every one of you, whether you have been a staunch advocate or a thoughtful critic. I cherish your prayers, friendship, wisdom, generosity, and engagement. Thank you for your efforts to help us welcome our new students, enhance our academic programs and bolster our reputation. FAMU can never be judged by one president or one individual's accomplishments or even one moment of prosperity or challenge. It will always be about our collective efforts, our resolve, our tenacity and ultimately, our impact on society. The impact of the FAMUly has been enlightening, inspiring, audacious and always, a source of inspiration.

While I may be stepping down from the presidency, this is not a farewell to my FAMUly. Following a sabbatical, I will return to my role as a Distinguished Service Professor in the School of the Environment. I look forward to continuing to contribute to our students' lives and shaping their ability to address the complex problems confronting our world.

Whether you are among our students, alumni, parents, donors, honorary degree holders, athletic supporters, or friends of FAMU - be passionate in your Rattler pride. Never let go it. We need you.

We need you as mentors, advocates and donors. Work just as hard for FAMU in the future as you do right now. FAMU's future success depends on it.

Continue to boldly "Strike, and Strike, and Strike again." And to students and alumni, even as your FAMU education takes you to places you would never imagine, please leave a part of your heart anchored here - here at the top of the "Highest of Seven Hills" ... here along with mine.

With profound gratitude and heartfelt appreciation, I remain,

A Rattler Forever,

Larry Robinson

President, Florida A&M University

FAMU NEWS RELEASE:

Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., today announced that he will step down as president, a position he has held for just under seven years. In a letter to the University's Board of Trustees Chair, Kristin Harper, Robinson expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead Florida's only public HBCU, which currently enrolls over 9,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

The exact date of his departure will be determined in consultation with the Board of Trustees.

Robinson is a Distinguished Professor in the FAMU School of the Environment, a position he held prior to accepting the role as the 12 President of Florida A&M University in November of 2017.

It is his intention to return to that position at the conclusion of a year-long sabbatical.

Chair Harper, on behalf of the Board, commended Robinson's leadership and the upward trajectory of the university under his tenure. "Florida A&M University has reached unprecedented heights as a Top 100 University and the No. I public HBCU for the fifth consecutive year. We have achieved remarkable gains and record-breaking years under President Robinson's leadership. I am honored to have served with fellow trustees alongside our president. His love for FAMU, steady leadership, and unwavering dedication to our students' success will leave an indelible mark on this university's history. This commitment is shared by his wife, Sharon Robinson, who, like Dr.

Robinson, has been a source of inspiration for countless Rattlers. We are grateful they plan to remain a part of the FAMU community on the Highest of Seven Hills."

Robinson's letter to the Board noted his intention to thank many people in the coming weeks, those whose work and commitments have been a source of support and progress for the university during his presidency. He emphasized the critical role FAMU plays in shaping students' lives and the benefits that the state and taxpayers receive from investments in higher education.

Consistent with its operating procedures, the University's Board of Trustees will meet to determine next steps as FAMU continues to Boldly Strike for student success.

LOOKING BACK:

During his tenure at FAMU, Dr. Robinson led the school through several challenges that ABC 27 covered in depth.

In May, Dr. Robinson confirmed a major donation from the Isaac Batterson Family 7th Trust and CEO Gregory Gerami was paused indefinitely.

In December of 2022, The Florida A&M University Board of Trustees (BOT) have voted to give Florida A&M President Larry Robinson a 3.5% raise, a 17.5% bonus and an extension of his contract for another year.

In September of 2022,trustees called on Dr. Robinson to be accountable for issues that put the university in the national spotlight. This included several football players being ineligible to play, not enough housing to accommodate incoming students, and students having to temporarily live in hotels due to a pest control issue within the dorms.

In August of 2019, ABC 27 told you about FAMU Alumni calling for Dr. Robinson's resignation. The group's concerns stemmed from the lack of transparency and institutional control in an audit on FAMU's accreditation as well as the possibility of an investigation into FAMU's practice of covering athletic deficits.

ABOUT DR. ROBINSON

According to President Robinson's bio pageon the FAMU website, "Dr. Robinson served as director of FAMU's Environmental Sciences Institute from 1997 to 2003, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs from 2003 to 2005 and vice president for Research in 2009."

FAMU also said, "From 2001 to 2010, Dr. Robinson served as director of the NOAA Environmental Cooperative Science Center housed at FAMU. His research interests include environmental chemistry, environmental radiochemistry, and environmental policy and management."

Dr. Robinson attended Lemoyne-Owen College, earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry (summa cum laude) from Memphis State University and a doctorate in nuclear chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.