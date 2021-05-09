Watch
Body found during search for 13-year-old at center of Missing Child Alert ; investigation underway

Florida Department of Law Enforcement
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 06:09:13-04

A body found on Sunday is believed to be that of a 13-year-old girl who was at the center of a Florida Missing Child Alert, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The St. John's County Sheriff's Office says Tristyn Bailey, 13, was reported missing at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Her family told authorities she was last seen around midnight.

The sheriff's office says a body was found in the immediate area around 6 p.m. during the search for Bailey. Authorities say there is an active investigation to determine what happened.

The sheriff's office said updates will be provided as they become available.

