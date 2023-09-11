Amber Alert issued for 2 missing infants last seen in Lake Worth

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued an Amber Alert for two kidnapped children Monday.

The FDLE said 2-month-old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and 1-year-old Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga were last seen with a relative in the area of the 3400 block of West San Salvador Street in Lake Worth.

The infants may be in the company of 21-year-old Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar, who is a white-Hispanic man, 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be traveling in a 2004 dark gray Lexus with the Florida temporary tag number YG73144, a spoiler, and aftermarket taillights that are clear and white.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact either FDLE, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3000, or 911.