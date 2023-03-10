Watch Now
5 people found dead in apparent murder-suicide inside Miami Lakes home

2 men, 3 women found dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police say
Aerial view of Miami Lakes home where multiple people found dead, March 10, 2023
Miami-Dade police investigate after multiple people were found dead in a home on Northwest 87th Court, March 10, 2023, in Miami Lakes, Fla.
Aerial view of Miami Lakes home where multiple people found dead, March 10, 2023
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-10 14:15:25-05

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. — Police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Friday that left five people dead in a Miami Lakes home.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said officers went to the home in the 14800 block of Northwest 87th Court after receiving a call from a relative who was concerned about the residents.

Officers met with the relative and went through an unlocked window to enter the home, where they found the bodies of two men and three women, Zabaleta told reporters.

All five were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Zabaleta said.

One of the men was dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Zabaleta said.

No other details were immediately known.

