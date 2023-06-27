5 Florida teens killed after crashing into lake

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) said five teens died in a single-vehicle crash sometime after 10 p.m. on Sunday night.

Investigators say two females and three males between the ages of 18 and 19 years old were involved when it crashed into a lake off of Top Golf Way in Fort Myers.

FMPD confirmed four of the victims worked at a Texas Roadhouse, which is located off Six Mile Cypress and Challenger Boulevard.

Alan Hansen, who is a market partner at SWFL Texas Roadhouses, said four of the five teens that were killed in the crash worked at this location.

Hansen said those four employees were loved like family and will be missed dearly.

"We’ve got people all over the state of Florida, all over the country, reaching out," said Hansen. "Just a huge part of our family and a chunk of our hearts are missing."

Fox 4 has confirmed the identities of the teenagers who worked at Texas Roadhouse that died in a crash on Top Golf Way Sunday night — Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre.

The fifth teenager has been identified as Jesus Salinas. He was not an employee of Texas Roadhouse.

The restaurant closed Monday to the public but opened up for friends and family to grieve the loss of the victims.

The vehicle was removed from a lake, and the crash is still under investigation. The police department asked anyone with information before or after the crash to contact them.

FMPD and Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies both responded to the scene.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.