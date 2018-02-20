Are streaming devices and services worth it?

There are dozens of streaming devices and services out there and more people seem to be cutting the cord. But are they worth it?

We reached out to some experts to figure out that very same question.

Every day this week on Good Morning Tampa Bay we are looking at the different services to choose from and who has the best for movies, kids and original programming.

Jill Rosengard Hill with Magid Associates tells us that the average American watches 4.5 hours of television a day. Many of that is on time-delay, meaning the program is recorded or on a streaming service.

Not one cable, satellite or streaming service has everything.

"You still don't get what consumers are asking for, which is personalization," explains Hill. "Let me choose what networks I have, let me bundle them together."

That is why experts say you may end up with more than one streaming service or device or a mix of cable and streaming.

When it comes to movies Hill surprises us. She actually says cable may be your best bet.

"I actually think you can still turn to your cable operators for movie new release movies," says Hill. "They're available actually 30 days before Netflix, Hulu or Amazon platforms and it's an easy pay per view when you want to watch it."

She also says Amazon Prime offers a lot of options when it comes to streaming. If you have a Prime membership, you have access to nearly 99 streaming services that are considered more niche.