Video shows Tampa residents confront suspected burglar; police search for suspect

TAMPA, Fla. — Surveillance video shows homeowners in Ybor confront a man who was allegedly breaking into their shed. Police are now trying to find him.

The confrontation happened Thanksgiving night at a home off East 15th Avenue in Historic Ybor City. The Tampa Police Department released surveillance video of the incident Friday.

↓ Watch ↓

According to the Tampa Police Department, the armed man tried breaking a shed then treated to shoot one of the homeowners when she caught him. Then, he snuck out through the fence.

Detectives said the other homeowner saw the armed burglar trying to escape so he chased after him. The confrontation happened in an alley behind the house and was caught on the grainy video.

Officers say the suspect then dropped his gun and managed to get away in a black sedan.

"Just talking to them about it, it's just sad that somebody would do something like that," Bryan Garrison, a neighbor, said.

Neighbors are shocked the confrontation happened near their homes.

"I'm just grateful that the worst didn't happen in that situation," Dimitri Brunelle, a neighbor, said.

Authorities are looking for the black sedan and ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.