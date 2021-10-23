Tampa Airport holding security exercises

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Airport is holding security exercises Saturday night.

TPA's Police, Operations, and other airport teams, along with partner law enforcement agencies, will be conducting a brief Active Threat Exercise on TPA property from 6 p.m.- 11 p.m.

The exercise is closed to the public.

The exercise will take place in the SkyCenter office complex area, away from passenger traffic. The airport says there will be no impact on airport operations. The purpose of the exercise is to test response skills, and technology in the event of a real threat.

Should you have any questions about the exercise, please contact Emily Nipps at (813) 520-7793 or ENipps@TampaAirport.com.

