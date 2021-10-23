Watch
NewsTampa

Actions

Tampa Airport holding security exercises

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Tampa International Airport Gate A
Posted at 3:41 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 15:42:07-04

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Airport is holding security exercises Saturday night.

TPA's Police, Operations, and other airport teams, along with partner law enforcement agencies, will be conducting a brief Active Threat Exercise on TPA property from 6 p.m.- 11 p.m.

The exercise is closed to the public.

The exercise will take place in the SkyCenter office complex area, away from passenger traffic. The airport says there will be no impact on airport operations. The purpose of the exercise is to test response skills, and technology in the event of a real threat.

Should you have any questions about the exercise, please contact Emily Nipps at (813) 520-7793 or ENipps@TampaAirport.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Taking Action Against Domestic Violence Resources and Information