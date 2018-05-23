Police: Street racing led to death of mother pushing toddler in stroller on Bayshore, 3 arrested

TAMPA, Fla. — Police say that street racing led to the death of a mother struck by a vehicle while pushing her child in a stroller on Bayshore Boulevard. Three people have been arrested.

According to Tampa Police, two cars were street racing down Bayshore Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon when one of the vehicles struck the mother and child near W. Knights Avenue in Tampa.

Tampa police say the mother, 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger, and the 2-year-old child were sent to the hospital with serious injuries. Reisinger died at the hospital and the 2-year-old is currently in serious condition.



Jessica Raubenolt, Facebook

Police say that 18-year-old Cameron Herrin was driving a black Mustang with 20-year-old Tristan Christopher Herrin in the passenger seat. The two were reportedly engaging in a street race with a Nissan driven by 17-year-old John Alexander Barrineau. Witnesses said that at times the cars were side by side, and at other times they switched places and switched lanes.



Tristan Christopher Herrin (L), Cameron Herrin (C), John Alexander Barrineau (R)

The Mustang driven by Cameron Herrin ended up striking the victims, who were attempting to lawful cross the pedestrian ramp at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and W Knights Avenue.

The drivers of the two cars - Cameron Herrin and John Barrineau - face charges of street racing, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury. Tristan Herrin, the passenger in the Mustang, faces one count of racing.

In the state of Florida, it is illegal to knowingly ride as a passenger in an illegal street race, according to Florida Statute 316.191.

Cameron Herrin is being held on a $10,000 bond, Tristan Herrin is being held on a $500 bond. John Barrineau was booked into a juvenile detention center.

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates.