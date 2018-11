Police in North Tampa are searching for a suspect who drove away from a traffic stop and ran away after he crashed the SUV he was driving, leaving a female passenger pinned in the vehicle.

Officers say the SUV hit a pole at Holland Avenue and 14th Street, just north of Bougainvillea, and then flipped into a front yard. The driver ran off and left a female passenger in the crashed SUV. The woman is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for the driver.