Moffitt cancer doctor dies in car fire following crash on Fowler Avenue, man arrested

TAMPA, Fla. — A car fire following a multi-vehicle crash killed a Moffitt cancer doctor and shut down the westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue on the morning of March 28, 2018.

The three-vehicle accident that led to the deadly car fire occurred early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Gillette Avenue.

On July 1, 2018, officers arrested Igbinosa Oghubor, 35, of Tampa in connection with the fatal crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: WB Fowler shut down before Gillette because of a crash and car fire. This is just east of USF. Delays. #tampatraffic #GMTB https://t.co/5Dqbetyb1k pic.twitter.com/AP61LeAeAd — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) March 28, 2018

As Action Air 1 flew over the scene firefighters could be seen getting the fire under control.

Dr. Charles Williams', who had been with Moffitt Cancer Center since it opened its doors in 1986, died on scene after his vehicle caught fire.

“You can’t regroup from that, it’s just a tremendous loss and I don’t know how to put it in words other than that," said longtime friend and neighbor Stephen Hawke.

“The Moffitt family is devastated by the loss of Dr. Charles Williams,” said Dr. Alan List, president and CEO of Moffitt Cancer Center. “He has been part of our family since the cancer center opened its doors back in 1986 and through the years has fought courageously alongside countless numbers of patients going through their cancer journey. Our thoughts are with Dr. Williams’ family at this very difficult time.”

The lung cancer specialist was named Moffitt's physician of the year in 2010.

“He went the extra mile to try to make sure that he could accommodate them whenever possible," said Dr. Robert Keenan, Moffitt's Chief Medical Officer.

Friends say Dr. Williams' legacy will live on through his work, courageously fighting alongside countless cancer patients.

“Keeping his memory in the back of our minds when we are confronting patients with cancer and having that little ‘what would Charlie do?’ kind of thought," said Dr. Keenan.

Both the ramps to Fowler Avenue and the westbound lanes were closed for more than an hour following the crash.

UPDATE | Fowler Ave is now shut down at Morris Bridge Rd. All drivers are being detoured WB. Other cars ahead of that point are being detoured as well. It looks like this is now a deadly crash investigation. https://t.co/5Dqbetyb1k #tampatraffic #GMTB pic.twitter.com/vzKfBMoYtc — Tampa Bay Traffic (@TampaBayTraffic) March 28, 2018

The Temple Terrace Police Department Traffic Fatality Unit responded to the scene to initially investigate.