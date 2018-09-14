Hurricane Florence forces Seminole Heights couple to cancel wedding

TAMPA, Fla. — Hurricane Florence forced a Seminole Heights couple to cancel their destination wedding in South Carolina.

Sara McPherson and Zachary Edmondson planned to get married this weekend, but the hurricane caused evacuations in North and South Carolina.

"We were supposed to leave Tuesday morning and there was no way we could get there. We didn't have a marriage license then the vendors started canceling on us because they needed to evacuate," said Sara McPherson.

In three days, the couple planned another wedding in Tampa. They'll say their vows at St. Lawrence Church in Tampa.

They're thinking about everyone in the path of Florence because they remember this time last year they prepared for Hurricane Irma.

"Last year when the hurricane was coming here we had just bought our house and it was seriously the most stressed out I've been, more so than this week," said McPherson.

The couple met at St. Leo's University and they've been together for seven years.

She said he's carefree and he said they're meant to be.

"We're so excited. I told him, me and you get married this Saturday, it will be a success," said McPhearson.