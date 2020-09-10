Homeowner calls Tampa police after raccoon broke into her home

TAMPA, Fla. — A homeowner called the Tampa Police Department after a raccoon broke into her home.

Paula Tyler said she tried to rescue the raccoon herself, but could not get the critter out of her house.

"This light fixture fell down. I heard the noise. The raccoon was in the corner hanging on the curtain itself," said Paula Tyler.

Tyler said the chase started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. She said her doors and windows were closed so she believes the raccoon entered her house through the attic.

"This one didn't look like it was mean or rabid or anything. It just looked like it was scared," she said.

She tried calling a trapper who would have charged more than $300.

"Over $300 and it's like I didn't have that kind of money and some of the places I called did not service this area. I ended up talking with the non-emergency line," she said.

Tyler called the police non-emergency line. Two police officers then came out to her house and chased the critter out of the home.

Video shows officers trying to rescue the raccoon. Tyler said the video makes her laugh.

"It's hilarious. Oh my gosh, my house. It's a mess," she laughed.

Tampa police said the raccoon nipped one of the officer's hands, but he is OK.

Tyler appreciated the assistance from Tampa police. She said the raccoon has not returned.

"They're great. I thank them for what they did," said Tyler. "They went above and beyond."

