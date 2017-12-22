Free family-friendly Christmas week events include concerts, museum admission and pink ping-pong

Free pink ping-pong in the Park.

Free admission to the Glazer Children’s Museum.

Free Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Curtis Hixon Park.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is hosting several free family events over winter break, including art-deco ping-pong at Gaslight Park, free concerts at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and free admission for kids, moms and dads to the Glazer Children’s Museum.

Chris Thompson, a Downtown Guide for ten years will be sending locals and tourists to all those events.

He willl also be challenging them to ping-pong. That’s right: ping-pong.

“I lose a lot more than I win,” says Thompson, who plays all takers on two art-deco ping-pong tables at Lykes Gaslight Park.

Anyone can play; just as a Downtown Guide for paddles and a ball.

The tables were created by Tampa design firm Urban Conga. They are available for playing seven days a week, although Chris Thompson takes on most of his challengers on Thursdays on noon.

For more on the free admission to the Glazer Children’s Museum, go to: glazermuseum.org/glazer-childrens-museum/janfreetuesday

For info on the Free Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt, go to: fun4tampakids.com/calendar/eventdetail/214317/17/elf-on-the-shelf-scavenger-hunt