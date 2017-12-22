Free family-friendly Christmas week events include concerts, museum admission and pink ping-pong

Free Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Curtis Hixon Park.
The Tampa Downtown Partnership is hosting several free family events over winter break, including art-deco ping-pong at Gaslight Park, free concerts at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and free admission for kids, moms and dads to the Glazer Children’s Museum.
Chris Thompson, a Downtown Guide for ten years will be sending locals and tourists to all those events.
He willl also be challenging them to ping-pong. That’s right: ping-pong.
“I lose a lot more than I win,” says Thompson, who plays all takers on two art-deco ping-pong tables at Lykes Gaslight Park.
Anyone can play; just as a Downtown Guide for paddles and a ball.
The tables were created by Tampa design firm Urban Conga. They are available for playing seven days a week, although Chris Thompson takes on most of his challengers on Thursdays on noon.