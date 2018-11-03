TAMPA, Fla. — Children hit at bus stops. The latest case out of Tampa marks at least the 5th time in three days children were hurt or killed at bus stops across the nation. Right now, five children and two parents are healing after a driver slammed into them at a Tampa stop.

It happened Thursday morning by East Bougainvillea and Marvy Avenue.



Families impacted by this horrific incident are astonished the driver has not been charged. However, authorities say the investigation is still ongoing. Detectives collected surveillance video from a church at the intersection hoping it will lead to evidence.

A father of four girls is filled with anguish and questions.

“How?" asked Edín Galindo," What must you be thinking to run your car over them? A crowd of children? They’re innocent kids.”

His daughters, 12-year-old Perla Galindo and her 6-year-old sister, Allinson Galindo are in the hospital. Their father only goes home for a quick shower and to change before heading back to be by their side. He tells ABC Action News this nightmare started with a call no parent should get.

“She [Perla] told me a car hit her and that Allinson was laying on the street. Not moving," he said.

He has a picture of Perla with him, tire marks can be seen across her school uniform. The girls’ grandfather, Gregorio Velasco, received the same call and says he got to the bus stop before paramedics. What he saw still haunts him today.

“Bodies. Kids spread all over the street. People bleeding, shoes, backpacks," he described.

It's the condition of 6-year-old Allinson that has this family concerned.

“Her arms are broken, part of her back, a lung is ruptured," Galindo listed out.

The 6-year-old has had at least three surgeries. While doctors work to heal her body, answers are what will heal her family.

“Somebody is to blame here and we want to find out," said Velasco.

At this time, detectives do not believe that the driver crashed into the group on purpose or that he was impaired. They’re also not sure whether speed played a role in the crash.