FHP investigating fatal crash involving school bus and motorcycle in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle.

FHP responded to the intersection of 62nd Avenue North and 28th Street North in St. Petersburg just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported to any children aboard the bus, according to FHP. The school bus involved was transporting four students who attend Nina Harris School, a school for students with special needs located in Pinellas Park.

"None of the students or Pinellas County Schools staff on board the bus were injured. Parents have chosen to pick up their students, but an alternative school bus was also available to transport them home. Support services will be available to the students and staff who witnessed the accident, if needed," the Pinellas County School District said in a statement.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been released at this time.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes around the intersection. All eastbound lanes of 62nd Avenue North near the crash site are currently blocked.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.