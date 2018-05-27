Riverview woman shoots, kills husband during argument, deputies say

Tropical Storm Warning issued May 27 at 1:40PM EDT expiring May 27 at 9:45PM EDT in effect for: Pinellas

Flood Warning issued May 27 at 9:51AM EDT expiring June 1 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Sarasota

Flood Warning issued May 27 at 9:51AM EDT expiring May 27 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Hillsborough

Coastal Flood Statement issued May 27 at 3:32AM EDT expiring May 28 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Pinellas

High Surf Advisory issued May 27 at 3:11AM EDT expiring May 28 at 6:00AM EDT in effect for: Pinellas

Areal Flood Watch issued May 25 at 3:05PM EDT expiring May 28 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Pinellas, Polk, Sumter