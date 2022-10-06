Watch Now
Two children hit by vehicle while riding their bikes in North Port

Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 06, 2022
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue are investigating an incident where two children were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the incident occurred at Nimbus Drive and Channing Avenue in North Port around 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Police said the driver has been identified.

One child was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, and the other child was taken by ambulance. Both children are in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

