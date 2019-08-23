Two arrested in Sarasota County after 2-month-old suffers broken leg, bruised brain: Deputies

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman in Sarasota County are facing child neglect charges after a 2-month-old baby was found to have a broken leg, brain trauma and a bruised arm.

The sheriff's office arrested 24-year-old Carly Bryan and 26-year-old Eric Miller on Friday.

Deputies say the investigation began on Tuesday after the baby was found with bruises during a routing check-up.

The baby was taken to the All Children’s Hospital following the check-up and that's when the broken leg and brain trauma were discovered, the sheriff's office says.

Doctors there determined that the injuries were likely from physical abuse, deputies say.

Authorities interviewed Miller and Bryan and deputies say they were unable to explain how the injuries happened.

The baby was removed from the home and the two were arrested.

Bryan and Miller both face a single count of child neglect and remain behind bars at the Sarasota County Jail on $25,000 bond.