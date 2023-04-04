Sarasota Police: Man covers woman's face, attempts to kidnap her from Lido Beach

LIDO BEACH, Fla. — Sarasota Police are looking for a man they said attempted to kidnap a woman as she walked along the beach Sunday night.

Police described the suspect as around 6 feet tall, athletic build, with tight, curly hair. Police said the victim told them he has an accent and was wearing all-black clothing when the attempt happened.

A press release from Sarasota Police stated the 51-year-old woman told officers she parked a rental car at 400 Ben Franklin Drive. The release says she started walking north on the beach while on the phone with a friend. As the woman turned around, she passed a man. She said the man put a towel over her head from behind.

The victim was able to escape with minor injuries. Both she and the friend on the phone met with detectives to report the attempted kidnapping.

"We have had several leads and several tips come in. But unfortunately, they have not led to anything at this point. So we're still asking the public to remain vigilant," said Genevieve Judge, the police department's public information officer.

Sarasota Police's presence has increased as they search for answers.

"There's no video that's been provided to share with the public at this time. But that's one of the things that Sarasota officers and detectives are doing. They're out working on the beach, both during the daylight hours and during the nighttime hours looking for video, trying to speak to witnesses trying to figure out if anybody saw anything that might help this case," she added.

On Tuesday, Sylvia DiLorenzo and her family sat not far from where the attempted kidnapping took place. A story that shocked DiLorenzo as she prepared for a relaxing beach trip earlier that day.

"I said to myself, My God, you know, it, why is it happening here, but it happens everywhere," she said.

The vacationer said this is a sign of changing times.

"I remember as a child being able to walk the streets to everything at night, in the daytime, and we had no concerns whatsoever," she said.

That carefree thought is lost to her and her children now.

"My daughter's were going to walk to the restaurant. And she said you know what? It's going to be dark later, I think we should take the car," DiLorenzo said.

Sarasota Police Department is sharing these tips for everyone making plans to go out, especially at night.

Let someone know where you're traveling or working out

Take your cell phone

Avoid using noise-canceling headphone or listening to loud music

Change your routes and times you travel to a location

Travel with a friend or a pet, if possible

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online.