Sarasota police investigate medical emergency involving 3-month-old boy

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a medical emergency involving a 3-month-old boy.

Police said the incident happened in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

The boy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, police said.

Detectives and patrol officers are working to collect evidence and interview witnesses on what happened.

Police also stated the incident did not happen inside a car, it happened inside a child care facility.

UPDATE: We’ve received multiple questions asking if this happened inside a car. This incident DID NOT happen inside a car. It happened inside a child care facility. https://t.co/HawaU1UBhx — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) April 8, 2021

Police said Orange Ave. and 10th Street are closed while detectives work the investigation, please use an alternate route.

