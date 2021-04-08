Watch
NewsSarasota, Manatee County

Actions

Sarasota police investigate medical emergency involving 3-month-old boy

items.[0].image.alt
Sarasota Police Department
sarasota police.jfif
Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:32:02-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a medical emergency involving a 3-month-old boy.

Police said the incident happened in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

RECOMMENDED: Daycare worker handed over baby to stranger

The boy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, police said.

Detectives and patrol officers are working to collect evidence and interview witnesses on what happened.

Police also stated the incident did not happen inside a car, it happened inside a child care facility.

Police said Orange Ave. and 10th Street are closed while detectives work the investigation, please use an alternate route.

This is a developing story, get the latest breaking news on ABC Action News

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin