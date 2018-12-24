Menu

Sarasota homeowner shoots accused intruder after refusing to leave property

Posted: 10:33 PM, Dec 23, 2018
Updated: 2018-12-24 08:22:09Z
Homeowner shoots man be believes tired to rob him
Sarasota homeowner shoots intruder

BRADENTON, Fla. — Sarasota Sheriff's detectives are investigating after a homeowner shot a man for trying to break into his home Saturday morning.

Deputies responded just after 2:30 Saturday morning to the 2900 block of Mayflower Street in Sarasota.

Detectives say James Jarvis, 28, of Bradenton, made multiple attempts to enter the house through the backyard when he was confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner, who is a former law enforcement officer, shot Jarvis after he refused to leave.

The homeowner tells ABC Action News, he acted in self-defense in order to protect his family.

Jarvis is recovering at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and could be charged with burglary.

