Police search for missing 20-year-old man with autism

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 7:51 PM, Dec 16, 2023
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is searching for a missing 20-year-old man with autism who was last seen in Bradenton Saturday afternoon.

Lagvins Germeil walked away from his home in the 6900 block of Manatee Avenue West at around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and hasn’t returned.

Germeil is 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at (941) 747-3011.

