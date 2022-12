BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a Manatee County home Monday morning, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Police said they received a call for a domestic situation around 6 a.m. A SWAT team responded after.

The 31-year-old man was in a home on 20th Street East in Bradenton. They said the man is now in custody and everyone is safe.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more information is provided.