Man bitten by a shark off coast of Anna Maria Island

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. — Over the weekend, a man was injured after being bitten by a shark off the coast of Anna Maria Island north of Bean Point.

West Manatee Fire Rescue said the man, 22, was bitten in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

The Manatee County Marine Patrol was responding to a boat collision on Sunday when deputies came across the man who was injured by a shark on another boat.

"You have a tourniquet on?" asked a lifeguard.

"Yes," replied the passengers on board the boat.

Two lifeguards hopped on the victim's boat to help. The boat then continued to shore, arriving at King Fish Boat Ramp on Sunday just after 4:00 p.m.

Officials said the man was alert and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

"Well, to my knowledge, this is the third event in the last 15 years, so it's very rare, but obviously, it does happen," said West Manatee Fire Marshal Rodney Kwiatkowski.

The Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File is a database that tracks all known shark attacks. According to the database, Florida has topped global charts in the number of shark bites and the trend continued in 2022. In Florida, Volusia County has the most shark bites, with seven.

"The East coast sees large migratory schools of bait fish and these giant schools of bait fish, acres if not miles of them, that run along the beach on the Atlantic side, they attract all kinds of sharks, sharks will chase them right up to the surf," said Don Stansell, a marine biologist with Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Stansell encourages people to stay out of the water at dawn and dusk. He also encourages people to get out of the water if they see a large number of bait fish.

"If you're in the water and the water turns black with millions of little bait fish. I mean, you could assume there's some other predatory fish or possibly a shark there too," he added.

Stansell said Bean Point is at the northern tip of Anna Maria Island and it's a very popular tarpon fishing area.

"The Bean Point area is right at the mouth of Tampa Bay and many, many sharks use Tampa Bay as a nursery and they flow in and out of Tampa Bay," he said. "It's a very popular tarpon fishing area for tarpon charters."

