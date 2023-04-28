Watch Now
'Major' water main break impacts some Sarasota County residents

Posted at 8:26 AM, Apr 28, 2023
Repairs are underway after a "major" water main break Friday morning in Sarasota County.

Officials said the break in the area of Laurel Road, at Ancora Boulevard will significantly reduce water pressure. Residents in that area are asked to reduce water usage while repairs are being made.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Laurel Road will be shut down during the repairs.

Officials said the break was caused by a direction drilling contractor mistakenly boring into a major transmission line from the Carlton Water Treatment Plant.

