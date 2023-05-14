Homicide investigation of a 31-year-old-man in Bradenton

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 31-year-old man was found shot in the 700 block of 11th Avenue E. early Friday morning.

According to reports, authorities were called to the scene shortly before 3:30 a.m. in response to a shooting.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had two gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead due to his injuries, police say.

The Bradenton Police Department and Manatee County Homicide Task Force are investigating the incident, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Investigators do not believe there is a threat of random violence to the community now.

However, anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932-9356 or by email at jeff.beckley@bradentonpd.com.

To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, individuals can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.