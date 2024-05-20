Authorities searching for swimmer who disappeared at Sarasota beach

SARASOTA, Fla. — Officials are searching for a missing swimmer after they went underwater at Turtle Beach on Monday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Sarasota County Fire Department responded to swimmers in distress at the beach, which is located on Midnight Pass Road in Sarasota.

When fire department personnel arrived, they saw two swimmers in distress and were able to rescue one. Rescuers were unable to find the other swimmer, however, since they went underwater.

Teams from the SCSO and SCFD, along with the Coast Guard, searched for the swimmer throughout the evening, but the search was eventually suspended.

SCSO said recovery efforts will resume during the day.