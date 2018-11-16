SARASOTA, Fla. — At least two people are dead as authorities and emergency services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 at exit 205 in Sarasota.

The northbound lane is shut down and the southbound lane is backed up. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

SCFD units are on scene of a multi vehicle crash at mile marker 205 north bound. Multiple patients at this time. Please avoid the area. #TrafficAlert — SCG Emergency Svcs (@scgovEOC) November 16, 2018

It's expected that the northbound overpass will be closed for several hours, FHP says.

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates.