At least two dead in multi-vehicle crash on Northbound I-75 in Sarasota

Authorities and emergency services are on scene

Emily McCain
5:07 PM, Nov 16, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Courtesy: FHP

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SARASOTA, Fla. — At least two people are dead as authorities and emergency services are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-75 at exit 205 in Sarasota. 

The northbound lane is shut down and the southbound lane is backed up. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.  

It's expected that the northbound overpass will be closed for several hours, FHP says. 

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top