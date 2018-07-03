Holmes Beach Police release images of home invasion suspect

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. — Holmes Beach Police have a description of the man they believe attacked a 71-year old woman in her home on Thursday.

A neighbor's security camera shows the white man pull up in a 2001-2003 gray Nissan Maxima. The man is in the home for about twenty minutes before the homeowner walks in on the burglary in progress.

“He hit the homeowner in the face and ran out of the home,” said Chief William Tokajer.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but she was released a few days later.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man to call the Holmes Beach Police Department.