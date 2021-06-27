39-year-old man bitten by alligator in Venice pond

VENICE, Fla. — A man was taken to a local hospital after he was bitten by an alligator Sunday morning.

Officials said around 10:50 a.m., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a 39-year-old man bitten by an alligator.

Officials said the man was bitten while he was in the water in a large pond off Precision Drive in North Venice.

Police and the Venice Fire Rescue responded and the man was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for injuries to his left leg.

FWC officers, as well as an FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper, also responded to the area.

This incident is under investigation by FWC.

