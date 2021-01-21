23-year-old charged with attempted murder after hitting Manatee Co. deputy with stolen car

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer after hitting a deputy with a stolen car on Wednesday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred after Katarina Vanfossen, 23, fled from deputies after being involved in a traffic crash in a stolen white Ford Taurus.

Later in the day, MCSO Aviation Unit deputies relocated the stolen Ford Taurus parked on the south side of Mad Marks located at 30th Ave East and 1st Street.

As deputies moved in to arrest Vanfossen, she tried to exit the parking lot. As she did, a deputy parked her unmarked vehicle in her path. Vanfossen then reversed the stolen car away from the deputy's vehicle, at which point the deputy got out of her vehicle to give verbal commands to Vanfossen. Instead of complying, Vanfossen hit the gas and hit the deputy with the front of the stolen car.

The impact caused the deputy to be propelled onto the hood and windshield of the car. As Vanfossen continued to hit the gas, she hit another MCSO vehicle, which caused her to come to a stop and the deputy to be thrown off the car and land hard on the pavement.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office released helicopter video of the incident. WARNING the video MAY BE GRAPHIC to some.

Vanfossen then got out of the stolen car and was quickly arrested by the other deputies on the scene.

The deputy, who was transported to a local hospital to be treated for various injuries, is in good condition and expected to be released today, according to MCSO.

Vanfossen is charged with the following:



Motor Vehicle Theft

Fleeing to Elude

Second Degree Attempted Murder LEO

Leaving the Scene of a Crash

"She needs to be put in prison and I will do everything in my power to make sure those charges are not reduced, that there’s no plea bargain. She needs to do the time because my deputy is lucky to be alive and I’m aggravated and I’m angry about it," said Rick Wells, Manatee County Sheriff.

The sheriff's office said they will not be releasing the name of the deputy.