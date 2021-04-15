Watch
NewsPolk County

Actions

Small plane lands on grass shoulder of Polk Parkway

No injuries reported
items.[0].image.alt
Lakeland Police
parkway plane LPD.jpg
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 13:09:44-04

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police say traffic is limited on the eastbound lanes of the Polk Parkway after a small plane landed on a grass shoulder on Thursday.

According to police, the lanes will close to load the plane and remove it then the road will reopen. The plane landed near exit 4.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Police say the pilot and passenger are safe and no one else was injured.

Sun 'n Fun, Lakeland's annual aerospace event is currently underway. It started Tuesday and runs until Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch CourtTV, the only network in the world with cameras in the courtroom, to see LIVE gavel-to-gavel coverage of MN v. Chauvin