Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for murder suspect

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find Kwavaughn Armani Buckley, 23, in relation to a murder on Lauderdale Court on Saturday.
Detectives have an arrest warrant for Buckley on charges of felony first-degree murder and armed burglary with assault/battery. The PCSO said the charges stem from the death
of Jeremiah Aguirre, 36, of Poinciana.
Sheriff's office detectives said the motive for the murder appeared to be "jealousy over a woman."
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Buckley drives a silver Chrysler 300 and should be considered armed and dangerous. Detectives said Buckley is also known to frequent the Poinciana area in Polk and Osceola Counties.
If you have information about Buckley's whereabouts, you're asked to call homicide investigators at the PCSO at 863-298-6200.
ABC Action News Mugshot Policy
When a mugshot is used
If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mug shot is in the greater public interest.
Using previous mugshots
Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime
We do not show mugshots of victims
This policy started in early 2021