Polk County Sheriff's Office searching for murder suspect

Kwavaughn Armani Buckley
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Kwavaughn Armani Buckley
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 14:16:22-05

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find Kwavaughn Armani Buckley, 23, in relation to a murder on Lauderdale Court on Saturday.

Detectives have an arrest warrant for Buckley on charges of felony first-degree murder and armed burglary with assault/battery. The PCSO said the charges stem from the death
of Jeremiah Aguirre, 36, of Poinciana.

Sheriff's office detectives said the motive for the murder appeared to be "jealousy over a woman."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Buckley drives a silver Chrysler 300 and should be considered armed and dangerous. Detectives said Buckley is also known to frequent the Poinciana area in Polk and Osceola Counties.

If you have information about Buckley's whereabouts, you're asked to call homicide investigators at the PCSO at 863-298-6200.

