LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police said two people were shot at an apartment complex in Lakeland Monday evening.

Around 5:35 p.m., Lakeland Police said officers received reports of a shooting at Providence Reserve Loop.

The two victims, both adults, were transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene and has still not been found.

Lakeland Police are still investigating and will provide updates as they become available.