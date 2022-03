WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to provide the details of an undercover operation that focused on human trafficking, prostitution, and child predators, which resulted in more than 100 arrests.

The sheriff's office said the investigation, dubbed "Operation March Sadness 2," involved multiple agencies and spanned six days.

Judd is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven.