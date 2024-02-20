Tiger Town Tradition celebrates 88th year of spring training in Lakeland

LAKELAND — Spring training is about to get going all around the Tampa Bay area. But nowhere is there a longer team-city relationship than in Lakeland where the Tigers are back for their 88th spring training.

It starts Tuesday evening with the Tigers BBQ, a tradition that started 77 years ago when the mayor of Lakeland threw a backyard BBQ for the Tigers in 1946.

Now in 2024, the relationship between the city and the team appears stronger than ever. The field at Joker Marchant Stadium looks pristine and the ticket office is open.

Spring training for the Detroit Tigers starts on Saturday.

“It’s big in this community I know that. I’m a baseball fan from years and years ago. I know Willie Horton and all the guys that come through here,” said Ed Commons.

Chuck Brunell is a snowbird from Michigan. His son is disabled and they spend winters in Lakeland just because the Tigers are here.

“We came down here when I retired. The big thing was for him to get autographs and for us to get out of the snow,” said Brunell.

Lakeland Parks and Recreation Director Bob Donahay says the Tigers just extended its lease agreement with the city for another 20 years. And a big part of that is a $33 million dorm project that will break ground this summer.

“Our commissions are 7-0 for the Tigers. The economic impact that it brings to Lakeland and Polk County is around $55 million a year. That’s just for the spring training part of it,” said Donahay.

The Tigers opener is Saturday against the Yankees.

