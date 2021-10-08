Lakeland firefighter returns to work after beating cancer and COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. — It’s his first day back at work. “I wasn’t really sure that this day would ever come,” said Clay Geiger.

Geiger who is a Firefighter/Paramedic with the Lakeland Fire Department can’t wait to start doing what he loves.

“Genuinely it feels good to be able to give back and help somebody in their time of need,” he said.

He was gone for 16 months, facing the fight of his life. “I was 30 years old, and I’ll never forget it. Firefighters are at an increased risk of cancer. So, the thought was there that someday but not at 30,” Geiger said.

In July 2020, Geiger was diagnosed with a rare form of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Clay Geiger

“I would show up very early, around six or seven, and start chemo and I wouldn’t leave there until six or seven that night. I would take a pump home and we did that Monday through Friday,” he said.

He underwent six months of radiation and chemotherapy. In the middle of his treatment, he was dealt yet another blow.

“I was on my way home and I got that call and he told me I had tested positive for COVID. So at the point I'm thinking I am a 30-year-old that may pass from COVID. I don’t have an immune system,” Geiger said. "It was really bad. I was pretty much confined to the bed. High fevers, night sweats. Plus, just having received COVID, it was probably one of the sickest I've ever been,” he added.

Through it all, he never gave up.

“I had a huge support system; my girlfriend took extraordinary care of me. The fire department they all came together and not just this fire department but other local fire departments,” said Geiger.

He said the support from his firefighter family is what kept him going through the most difficult time of his life.

“If he needed a ride to treatment or if he needed meals dropped off. He didn’t have to worry about what he was going to eat, groceries anything like that,” said Joseph Allison, Firefighter/ Paramedic with the Lakeland Fire Department.

It will be several years until Geiger knows if the cancer is completely gone. Still, he’s already overcome so much.

“My family crest is Latin in a few words, but it translates to courage grows strong from the wound and it means a lot to me because as I get through this, I'll come out with a new prospective, stronger and more able to live my life,” Geiger said.

