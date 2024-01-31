Jury deliberating in murder trial of former Lakeland city commissioner, husband

BARTOW, Fla. (WFTS) — Marcelle Waldon's fate is officially in the hands of a Polk County jury.

At 3:10 p.m. Wednesday, the jury went back to deliberate.

Waldon is accused of murdering former Lakeland City Commissioner Edith "Edie" Henderson, as well as her husband David.

Lakeland Police arrested Marcelle Waldon, 36, in 2020 after Edith L. Henderson, 67, and her husband David Henderson, 63, were found stabbed to death in the master bedroom of their Lake Morton home in what appeared to be a random attack.

In court, prosecutors detailed how Henderson's last day started off like any normal day. David Henderson went to his favorite restaurant to order his normal breakfast. Edie remained at home, getting dressed. Adding food David had picked up was still in styrofoam containers and inside a plastic bag on a table in the kitchen. He said plates, silverware, and drinks were set up for two on the table.

"Lurking and close by was the defendant Marcel Walden who would shatter and take their lives," said Assistant State Attorney Mark Levine during his opening statements.

Prosecutors said Waldon snuck into the house, grabbing a knife from the kitchen, before roaming throughout the house. They say he came across Edie in her bedroom, where he held her until David returned home.

"David walks up the third flight of stairs, and there would have come a time when he, too, is now face to face with the defendant. The defendant was armed with a knife, armed with a silver loaded revolver, and armed with Edie Henderson, the love of David's life. Well, what you're going to hear happen, ladies and gentlemen, is the defendant, besides wanting to kill them to get away with his crimes, wanting to steal and rob and terrorize and hurt and kill them, not just take their property, which he could have easily done. He could have taken their property, and he could have walked out the door. But he chose not to do that. That wasn't enough," Levine continued in the courtroom.

Levine said Waldon tied the couple up, took pictures of the two, and then demanded Edie write a $5,000 check for him. They said he ultimately stabbed the couple more than 20 times, and after the crime, jewelry, bank cards, and a car were taken. The home was left ransacked.

"Before the defendant left the Henderson household. He tried to burn it to the ground. He tried, and he tried to blow it up," said Levine.

Defense attorney Debra Tuomey said it wasn't Waldon who did the crimes.

"The State of Florida wants you to believe that Mr. Waldon, a simple man, orchestrated, was the mastermind behind all of the allegations against him, and they are allegations," Toumey said in court.

Toumey said the issue with the prosecution's theory begins with how law enforcement investigated the murders. Specifically looking at Jarvis Collins. Collins was initially charged as an accessory in the crime.

Investigators found that in two separate incidents, Collins pawned several jewelry items taken from the home of David and Edith Henderson.

Collins told detectives he pawned the jewelry given to him by Marcelle Waldon even after he knew Waldon was a suspect in their murders.

Evidence collected from Lakeland pawn shops also confirmed Collin's identity as the person who pawned the items, police said.

"When he gave his first interview to law enforcement, right? Law Enforcement again dropped the ball. They don't take any photographs of any injuries to Mr. Collins on November 11. They take them three days later, right?," Toumey said in her closings. "The excuse by law enforcement that they didn't take these photographs because those are old. Really? Well, you took them on the 14th. You actually had him come in from the 11th. You interviewed him, right? He came in finally, then you asked him to come in and take some photographs of some injuries that you should have taken on the 11th only then to make some excuse up of all those who are old."

The trial lasted seven days.