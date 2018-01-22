Improvised explosive device goes off at Eagle Ridge Mall

LAKE WALES, Fla -

An improvised explosive device (IED) goes off at Eagle Ridge Mall. Lake Wales fire responded to and alarm call that turned into a structure fire call at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When fire crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from a corridor located next to the mall entrance of JCPenney. The fire department located an IED that had been detonated in the corridor. Fire crews also found another backpack in the same corridor with another possible IED device in it.

No one was injured in the explosion, but the celling and corridor wall did sustain damage.

The mall was evacuated.

Police are looking for a person of interest that is describe as a middle aged white male, heavy build, wearing a grey shirt and grey hat.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Lake Wales Police Detective Whitney Dukes at (863)678-4223 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at (800) 226-8477.