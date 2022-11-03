Former Haines City High teacher allegedly had sex with student, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City Police said a former Haines City High School math teacher was arrested and charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl at the school.

Police arrested Jeremiah Stringer, 25, of Winter Haven, Wednesday afternoon for the alleged relationship.

Detectives said the teen told them Stringer met her in his classroom on October 7, which was an early dismissal day. The girl said Stringer began to kiss her, grabbed her, and she performed a sex act on him. Police said the girl said Stringer tried to have sex with the girl but was unsuccessful.

According to Haines City Police, Stringer admitted to kissing the girl but denied having sex with her. He also allegedly said he messaged the victim through social media and that it could be perceived as "flirty."

According to Haine City Police, detectives were told Stringer's DNA was found on the victim's clothing, and he was arrested at his Winter Haven home the same day.

Polk County Schools said the teacher has been fired and is no longer working in the school system. Stringer faces a charge of custodial sexual battery on a victim older than 12 but younger than 18, a first-degree felony.