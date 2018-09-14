Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old from Bartow, Florida.

Police say Lesley Perez was last seen in the 1300 block of South Floral Avenue. Perez is described as a Caucasian-Hispanic female, 5 foot 4 inches tall and 116 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and dark green t-shirt, cuffed blue jean shorts and tennis shoes, according to police. She was also carrying a pink and grey hoodie.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Perez call 911, contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5034.