Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old in Bartow

WFTS Webteam
8:54 PM, Sep 13, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BARTOW, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 16-year-old from Bartow, Florida. 

Police say Lesley Perez was last seen in the 1300 block of South Floral Avenue. Perez is described as a Caucasian-Hispanic female, 5 foot 4 inches tall and 116 pounds. 

She was last seen wearing a black and dark green t-shirt, cuffed blue jean shorts and tennis shoes, according to police. She was also carrying a pink and grey hoodie. 

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Perez call 911, contact FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 or the Bartow Police Department at 863-534-5034. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top